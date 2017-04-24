Federal energy regulator won't seek new term
Washington a One of the two remaining members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says she will not seek a second term, a move that could leave the five-member panel with a single commissioner and further hobble its ability to make decisions. Democrat Colette Honorable said Friday she will not seek reappointment after her term expires in June.
