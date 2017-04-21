FBI offers $25,000 reward to help solve eco-terror arson case
For the first time in nearly 14 years since the costliest eco-terrorism arson in U.S. history, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 in hopes of learning who set a San Diego housing project ablaze. No one was injured in the 2003 incident, which caused an estimated $50 million in damage.
