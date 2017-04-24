Exxon, Lexington dispute over liability after fatal fire must be arbitrated
A coverage dispute between Lexington Insurance Co. and Exxon Mobil Corp. as an additional insured on a contractor's liability policy should go to binding arbitration, a Texas appeals court ruled Thursday, overturning a lower court decision.
