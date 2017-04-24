Exxon fined $20 million for emissions...

Exxon fined $20 million for emissions from Texas plant

12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A judge has ordered Exxon Mobil to pay a penalty of nearly $20 million for releasing 10 million pounds of pollutants into the air over the course of eight years from a complex it operates east of Houston. U.S. District Judge David Hittner in a ruling Wednesday determined that Texas-based Exxon on thousands of occasions from 2005 to 2013 violated federal clean-air standards.

