Exelon Generation James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant Joins...
Exelon Generation, owner of the nation's largest nuclear energy fleet, announced it has assumed ownership and management of operations of the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Scriba, NY. "We look forward to bringing FitzPatrick's highly skilled team of professionals into the Exelon Generation nuclear program, and to continue delivering to New York the environmental, economic and grid reliability benefits of this important energy asset," said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon.
