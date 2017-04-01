Equities Analysts Set Expectations fo...

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Corp's FY2018 Earnings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Capital One Financial Corp. issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Devon Energy Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Fri Snowball in Hell 2
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... Mar 28 tick tick tick tick 231
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar 24 inbred Genius 20
News Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10) Mar 21 Bizness23 4
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,004,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC