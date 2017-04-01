Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Devon Energy Corp's FY2018 Earnings
Capital One Financial Corp. issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Devon Energy Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Fri
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC