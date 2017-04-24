Entergy Entergy Mississippi Invests $...

Entergy Entergy Mississippi Invests $95 Million to Strengthen and Modernize Energy Grid

Last year, Entergy Mississippi spent $66.5 million on projects designed to make your energy service even safer and more reliable. This year, the company is upping its game with a $95-million investment in upgrades and new technology.

