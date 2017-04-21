Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts
Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
