Edison builds worlda s first battery-...

Edison builds worlda s first battery-gas hybrid power plants in Norwalk, Rancho Cucamonga

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Dan Richardson, project manager of emission controls at SCE, standing adjacent to an ammonia tank. General Electric and Southern California Edison, an Edison International company Monday, April 17, 2017 unveiled the world's first battery-gas turbine hybrid power system in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) Apr 9 silly rabbit 19
News Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power? Apr 5 Solarman 1
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar 31 Snowball in Hell 2
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... Mar 28 tick tick tick tick 231
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC