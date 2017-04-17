Edison builds worlda s first battery-gas hybrid power plants in Norwalk, Rancho Cucamonga
Dan Richardson, project manager of emission controls at SCE, standing adjacent to an ammonia tank. General Electric and Southern California Edison, an Edison International company Monday, April 17, 2017 unveiled the world's first battery-gas turbine hybrid power system in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
