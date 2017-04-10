Duke Energy embarks on a 10-year initiative to strengthen North Carolina's energy grid
These upgrades will harden the system against storms and outages; make it safer and more resilient against cyber-attacks and physical threats; help expand renewable energy; generate jobs and stimulate economic growth. "Safely powering the lives of hard-working families and maintaining the vitality of our communities are our most important responsibilities," said David Fountain, Duke Energy's North Carolina president.
