Duke Energy Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas commit $5 million...

11 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas announced an additional $5 million investment to connect community college students with career development opportunities, bringing the company's total investment to $35 million over the last 13 years. These funds support the company's philanthropic focus on economic and workforce development.

