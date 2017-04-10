Duke Energy Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas commit $5 million...
Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas announced an additional $5 million investment to connect community college students with career development opportunities, bringing the company's total investment to $35 million over the last 13 years. These funds support the company's philanthropic focus on economic and workforce development.
