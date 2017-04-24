Converting coal would help China's smog at climate's expense
In this Dec. 30, 2016 file photo, a man looks up near smoke spewing from a chimney near the Jiujiang steel and rolling mills in Qianan in northern China's Hebei province. Researchers say Tuesday, April 25, 2017 that China's conversion of coal into natural gas could prevent tens of thousands of premature deaths annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC