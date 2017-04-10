Community Choice Energy great idea for Humboldt County
You've probably received a couple of mailers by now about the Community Choice Energy program that Redwood Coast Energy Authority is launching in Humboldt County in May. Likely you've also seen the ads describing the program in our local media. I'm part of the Community Advisory Committee providing input on the development of this program, and I'd like to offer answers to some questions I've been hearing from friends, neighbors, and business associates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC