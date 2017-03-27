CMS Energy Corporation Consumers Ener...

CMS Energy Corporation Consumers Energy to Provide Up to 150,000 LED...

10 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Consumers Energy announced that it will provide up to 150,000 high-efficiency LED bulbs to Michigan families through food banks. Consumers Energy will make the contribution as part of its "Light the Moment with ENERGY STAR Buy a Bulb, Give a Bulb" campaign, which starts Saturday and runs through April.

Chicago, IL

