CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CenterPoint ...

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CenterPoint Energy submits proposal to...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

CenterPoint Energy submits proposal to enhance and build electric transmission facilities to serve the growing petrochemical industry along the Texas Gulf Coast CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s electric utility submitted a proposal to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas requesting its endorsement for CenterPoint to enhance existing, and construct new, electric transmission infrastructure. This project would meet the unprecedented load growth of the petrochemical industry in the Freeport, Texas area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) Mon silly rabbit 19
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar 31 Snowball in Hell 2
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... Mar 28 tick tick tick tick 231
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar 24 inbred Genius 20
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,325 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC