CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CenterPoint Energy submits proposal to...
CenterPoint Energy submits proposal to enhance and build electric transmission facilities to serve the growing petrochemical industry along the Texas Gulf Coast CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s electric utility submitted a proposal to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas requesting its endorsement for CenterPoint to enhance existing, and construct new, electric transmission infrastructure. This project would meet the unprecedented load growth of the petrochemical industry in the Freeport, Texas area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|19
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Mar 24
|inbred Genius
|20
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC