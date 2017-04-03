CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CenterPoint Energy submits proposal to...

CenterPoint Energy submits proposal to enhance and build electric transmission facilities to serve the growing petrochemical industry along the Texas Gulf Coast CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s electric utility submitted a proposal to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas requesting its endorsement for CenterPoint to enhance existing, and construct new, electric transmission infrastructure. This project would meet the unprecedented load growth of the petrochemical industry in the Freeport, Texas area.

