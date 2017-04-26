Cenovus reports $211 million Q1 profit, reports progress on blockbuster deal
Cenovus Energy Inc. says production from its oilsands operations was up 32 per cent in the first quarter from the same time last year, helping to fuel a $211-million net profit. The profit was better than expected since analysts had estimated a loss of six cents per share under general accounting rules and an adjusted loss of eight cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.
