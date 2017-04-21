Cenovus plans to accelerate drilling ...

Cenovus plans to accelerate drilling on acquired ConocoPhillips gas properties

Cenovus Energy plans to ramp up the drilling of conventional gas wells on the lands it is buying from Houston-based ConocoPhillips in a $17.7-billion deal announced last month. The Calgary-based company intends to spend $650 million in 2019 to drill about 120 wells in what is known as the Deep Basin of northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta, CEO Brian Ferguson said in an interview on Friday.

