Cenovus plans to accelerate drilling on acquired ConocoPhillips gas properties
Cenovus Energy plans to ramp up the drilling of conventional gas wells on the lands it is buying from Houston-based ConocoPhillips in a $17.7-billion deal announced last month. The Calgary-based company intends to spend $650 million in 2019 to drill about 120 wells in what is known as the Deep Basin of northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta, CEO Brian Ferguson said in an interview on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC