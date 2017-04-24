Cenovus CEO defends much-criticized $17.7B blockbuster ConocoPhillips deal
A $17.7-billion megadeal to buy most of the Canadian assets of ConocoPhillips will make Cenovus Energy Inc. a "better and stronger company," CEO Brian Ferguson said Wednesday in a staunch response to the deal's critics. Calgary-based Cenovus's share price has fallen more than 20 per cent since the acquisition was announced March 29 and an investor, Toronto-based Coerente Capital Management, has asked the Ontario Securities Commission to halt the deal.
