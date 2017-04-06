Canadian officials want more info on proposed nuke waste storage
Canadian officials are requesting more information from a company that wants to store waste from nuclear power plants underground less than a mile from Lake Huron. The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency sent a 17-page letter Wednesday to Ontario Power Generation, which has proposed burying low- and intermediate-level waste such as clothing and discarded machinery 2,230 feet below the earth's surface.
