Cameco posts bigger Q1 loss than expected, keeps 2017 guidance

Cameco Inc. had a bigger loss in the first quarter than analysts were expecting, as the uranium company grappled with challenges including the sudden loss of a supply contract with Tokyo Electric Power Co. The Saskatoon-based uranium company says it had a net loss of $18 million, or five cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31. With adjustments, the loss was even bigger at $29 million or seven cents per share - six cents more than analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

