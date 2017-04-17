California utility launches first hybrid power systems
A California utility has launched hybrid battery and gas turbine systems to produce and store electricity for use during hot summer months when power demand soars. Officials with Southern California Edison and General Electric said during an event Monday in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk that the new Hybrid EGT systems are the first of their kind in the world.
