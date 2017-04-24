California regulators fine PG&E $8.3M...

California regulators fine PG&E $8.3M for deadly wildfire

Regulators say they have fined Pacific Gas and Electric Co. $8.3 million for failing to maintain a power line that sparked a massive blaze in Northern California that destroyed 549 homes and killed two people.

