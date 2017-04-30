Board considers water line for neighbors of coal ash ponds

Board considers water line for neighb...

11 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

A county board could OK an agreement with Duke Energy Corp. for a multi-million-dollar water line that the company is required to provide to neighbors of coal ash ponds. The Salisbury Post reports the Rowan County Board of Commissioners will discuss the water line to be built near Buck Steam Station when it meets Monday.

