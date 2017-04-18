Appalachian Power chief looks toward renewable energy
New Appalachian Power Co. President Chris Beam says the utility doesn't plan to build coal plants anytime soon and that electricity from renewable energy sources is what potential business customers want.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|14 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC