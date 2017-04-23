American monitor killed in Ukraine when mine blasts vehicle
A land mine blew up a vehicle carrying an OSCE monitoring team in the separatist Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Sunday, killing an American observer and wounding two European members of the mission, officials reported. The mission's deputy head, Alexander Hug, said the member killed was from the United States and the two wounded are from Germany and the Czech Republic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC