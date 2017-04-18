Alon Usa Energy, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Alon USA Energy, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Delek US Holdings, Inc. . Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Alon will receive 0.5040 of a share of Delek common stock for each share of Alon common stock.
