Alliant Energy names David de Leon Vice President of Wisconsin Operations
Patricia Kampling, Alliant Energy Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced that David de Leon has been named Vice President of Wisconsin Operations. In his role, David will lead the company's Wisconsin energy delivery and generation operations.
