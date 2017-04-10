AEP American Electric Power Appalachian Power announces open house to ...

Appalachian Power, along with its affiliate, West Virginia Transmission Company, plans to improve its existing transmission grid to ensure continued reliable electric service to customers in Huntington. The Huntington Area Improvements Project is a $25 million investment that includes building about three miles of single circuit 138-kilovolt transmission line and upgrading existing substations to relieve stress on the existing transmission system and reduce the likelihood of extended power outages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.