Actavo Actavo partners with ScottishPower in smart metering roll-out for UK Midlands
Actavo, a leading international engineering solutions company, has signed a new five-year partnership with ScottishPower to help deliver almost 1 million additional smart meters across the UK midlands, incorporating the East Midlands and East of England regions. Actavo is providing a full turnkey offering, engaging with ScottishPower's customers to promote, generate and schedule appointments, manage and install smart meters and provide a full, end-to-end solution for ScottishPower.
