Actavo Actavo partners with ScottishP...

Actavo Actavo partners with ScottishPower in smart metering roll-out for UK Midlands

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Actavo, a leading international engineering solutions company, has signed a new five-year partnership with ScottishPower to help deliver almost 1 million additional smart meters across the UK midlands, incorporating the East Midlands and East of England regions. Actavo is providing a full turnkey offering, engaging with ScottishPower's customers to promote, generate and schedule appointments, manage and install smart meters and provide a full, end-to-end solution for ScottishPower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) 4 hr silly rabbit 17
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar 31 Snowball in Hell 2
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... Mar 28 tick tick tick tick 231
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Mar 24 inbred Genius 20
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC