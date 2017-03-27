Actavo Actavo partners with ScottishPower in smart metering roll-out for UK Midlands

Actavo, a leading international engineering solutions company, has signed a new five-year partnership with ScottishPower to help deliver almost 1 million additional smart meters across the UK midlands, incorporating the East Midlands and East of England regions. Actavo is providing a full turnkey offering, engaging with ScottishPower's customers to promote, generate and schedule appointments, manage and install smart meters and provide a full, end-to-end solution for ScottishPower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.