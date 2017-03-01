'You picked a Cabinet of billionaires...

'You picked a Cabinet of billionaires': Democrats respond to Trump's congressional address

Beshear criticized Trump's picks for his cabinet, which includes Secretary of State and former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson and US Commerce Secretary and billionaire investor Wilbur Ross. Additionally, Beshear echoed the sentiments of other concerned Democrats who anxiously wait for what could be the demise of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the independent government watchdog agency created after the 2008 financial crisis which crippled the US economy.

