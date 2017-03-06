Xcel Energy Xcel Energy reaches agreement to bring Northern Metals...
Xcel Energy has reached an agreement with Northern Metals Recycling that will allow the metal recycling company to relocate its operations from north Minneapolis and build a new facility on an industrial site in Becker, Minnesota, bringing at least 85 jobs to the area. The site, located near Xcel Energy's Sherburne County generating station, will eventually serve as Northern Metal Recycling's new recycling facility anticipated to open in August 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|4 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
|Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as...
|Feb 25
|THE PIPE 2012
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC