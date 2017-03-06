Xcel Energy Xcel Energy reaches agreement to bring Northern Metals...

Xcel Energy Xcel Energy reaches agree...

Xcel Energy reaches agreement to bring Northern Metals

Read more: Electric Energy Online

Xcel Energy has reached an agreement with Northern Metals Recycling that will allow the metal recycling company to relocate its operations from north Minneapolis and build a new facility on an industrial site in Becker, Minnesota, bringing at least 85 jobs to the area. The site, located near Xcel Energy's Sherburne County generating station, will eventually serve as Northern Metal Recycling's new recycling facility anticipated to open in August 2019.

Chicago, IL

