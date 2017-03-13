Xcel Energy set to complete almost 24 miles of new high-voltage...

Xcel Energy set to complete almost 24...

Xcel Energy has started the second phase of a $27 million project to upgrade the high-voltage electric transmission system that powers Roswell and surrounding areas. The project, known as the Roswell Loop, is an effort to replace older 69-kilovolt transmission lines with new 115-kilovolt lines, which will boost the reliability and capacity of the local power grid.

