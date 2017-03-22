Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts
The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the company's previous close.
