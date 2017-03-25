Which US States Produce the Most Shale Oil?
Believe it or not, America has been fracking oil wells since right around the time of the Civil War. That said, modern oil well fracking didn't start taking shape until the 1940s, and it wasn't until the 1990s when it was combined with horizontal drilling to unleash the shale gas boom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|16 min
|jonjedi
|260
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|19 hr
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Fri
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Fri
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC