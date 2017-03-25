Westar Energy Inc (WR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"
According to Zacks, "Westar Energy, Inc. is Kansas' largest electric utility. Westar has 7,200 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by coal, uranium, natural gas, wind and landfill gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|251
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|8 hr
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Fri
|Aponi
|21
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Fri
|inbred Genius
|20
|Solar plant ready to heat up (Nov '10)
|Mar 21
|Bizness23
|4
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC