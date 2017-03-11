Westar Energy Inc (WR) Shares Bought ...

Westar Energy Inc (WR) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S a

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy Inc by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,033 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period.

