Weatherford International names Halliburton's McCollum as CEO
U.S. oilfield equipment maker Weatherford International Plc said it has named Halliburton Co's chief financial officer, Mark McCollum, as president and CEO of the company. McCollum's leaves Halliburton, the world's No.
