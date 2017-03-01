US officials to hold meeting on Alber...

US officials to hold meeting on Alberta Clipper pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

State Department officials will come to Minnesota on Tuesday to hold the only public meeting on a draft environmental review for the final segment of Enbridge Energy's project to boost capacity in its Alberta Clipper pipeline, which carries Canadian tar sands oil across northern Minnesota to Superior, Wisconsin. The State Department's four-year review concluded that there would be no significant environmental impacts from completing the project, which requires a presidential permit because the last remaining segment crosses the U.S.-Canadian border in North Dakota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d... Mar 2 Mikey 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Mar 1 what did POWER get 123
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Mar 1 how much 4 a Sign... 51
News FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07) Mar 1 Doc 54
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Feb 26 oy vey 7
News Pipeline security expert warns of crime risk as... Feb 25 THE PIPE 2012 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,339,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC