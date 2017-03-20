UPDATE 1-Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening industry decline
Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists. The announcement came as Republican President Donald Trump follows through on a campaign promise to restore U.S. coal jobs that he says have been destroyed by green regulations ushered in by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Diego installs massive flow battery that ca...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Ke...
|Mar 11
|Game Over
|1
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Mar 7
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC