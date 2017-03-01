UPDATE 1-Suez says GE water business would be good strategic fit
The water business of General Electric would be a good strategic fit for French waste and water group Suez, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Suez last week confirmed that it is considering a bid for GE Water, which French media have estimated to be worth between 2 to 3 billion euros .
