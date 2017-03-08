U.S. Secretary of State recuses himself from Keystone XL decision.
WASHINGTON, United States of America - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he won't be involved in the decision-making process for the Keystone XL pipeline after a lengthy career in the oil industry that included investments in Alberta's oilsands. His department sent a letter Thursday to Greenpeace announcing that he moved last month to recuse himself from any involvement in the Keystone file and had not participated since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As more Jewish facilities get threats, all 100 ...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Tribal leaders vow to to battle Trump's 'poor d...
|Mar 2
|Mikey
|2
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|what did POWER get
|123
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Mar 1
|how much 4 a Sign...
|51
|FPL profit soars 72% on growing customer base -... (Jul '07)
|Mar 1
|Doc
|54
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Feb 26
|oy vey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC