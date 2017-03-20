TransCanada to seek regulator's OK after gas shippers approve new pipeline toll
TransCanada says it has lined up enough shipper support to go ahead with a new pipeline tolling system designed to allow more western Canadian natural gas to be shipped to Ontario to compete with growing American supplies. The Calgary-based pipeline company says it will now seek regulatory approval from the National Energy Board for the new tolls with a targeted in-service date of Nov. 1. TransCanada is offering the lower toll costs to help fill its underutilized Canadian Mainline natural gas pipeline system from a centre in Alberta to a hub in southern Ontario.
