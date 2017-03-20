TransCanada to seek regulator's OK af...

TransCanada to seek regulator's OK after gas shippers approve new pipeline toll

TransCanada says it has lined up enough shipper support to go ahead with a new pipeline tolling system designed to allow more western Canadian natural gas to be shipped to Ontario to compete with growing American supplies. The Calgary-based pipeline company says it will now seek regulatory approval from the National Energy Board for the new tolls with a targeted in-service date of Nov. 1. TransCanada is offering the lower toll costs to help fill its underutilized Canadian Mainline natural gas pipeline system from a centre in Alberta to a hub in southern Ontario.

