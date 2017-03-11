Tepco Marks Anniversary of Earthquake, Tsunami With Silence
Tokyo Electric Power Company broadcast live on its website a memorial of the magnitude 9 earthquake and resulting tsunami that devastated northern Japan six years ago and wrecked its Fukushima reactor in one of the worst atomic disasters in history. Company President Naomi Hirose bowed his head for a moment of silence at 2.46 p.m., the time the disaster struck, before a group of about 700 employees gathered at the company's new administration building that opened last year on the site of its crippled power station in Fukushima.
