Tapping the sun's energy around the clock

12 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

The downtown Portland fire station will be able to harness energy from the sun and store it, allowing emergency responders to keep doing their jobs in the event of a major power outage. Portland General Electric awarded a $90,000 grant from its renewable energy fund to install the city's first solar-plus-storage facility, at Portland Fire & Rescue Station 1, 55 S.W. Ash St. The station also houses the agency's main incident-command post, including Fire Bureau administrative offices, and will serve as a hub for critical emergency response during a prolonged event that disrupts the electricity supply, says Marco Benetti, deputy chief of logistics.

