Storms knock out power, damage homes across the South
Severe storms damaged homes, downed trees and knocked out power as areas around the South were pounded with wind, rain and hail. Georgia Power reported that most of the power outages before dawn Wednesday - about 38,000 - were in the greater Atlanta area.
