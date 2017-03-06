Sprott makes $3.1-billion US hostile bid for Calgary-based Central Fund of Canada
Sprott Inc. says it's making an all-share takeover bid worth $3.1 billion US for rival bullion holder Central Fund of Canada Ltd. The Toronto-based money management firm has filed an application with the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta seeking to allow shareholders of the Calgary-based Central Fund to swap their shares for ones in a newly-formed trust that would be substantially similar to Sprott's existing precious metal holding entities. Sprott says the transaction would be similar to the takeover of Central GoldTrust in 2016 that had support from more than 96 per cent of votes cast.
