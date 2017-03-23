South Texas school board gives Exxon ...

South Texas school board gives Exxon $1.2 billion tax break

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A South Texas school board has approved an estimated $1.2 billion in tax breaks to entice Exxon Mobil Corp. and its Saudi partner to build a $9.3 billion petrochemical plant within its district along the Texas Gulf Coast. The six-member Gregory-Portland Independent School District board's unanimous vote late Tuesday adds to a $210 million tax package passed a day earlier by San Patricio County commissioners.

