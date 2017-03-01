Solar companies agree on deal with Arizona's biggest utility
Solar installation companies and Arizona's largest utility said on Wednesday that they had reached a long-sought deal under which new rooftop solar systems would be compensated at a lower rate for the energy they send to the grid. The settlement agreement between Arizona Public Service, a division of Pinnacle West Capital Corp, and solar installers including Sunrun Inc, must be approved by state utility regulator the Arizona Corporation Commission.
