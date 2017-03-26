Sinopec Profit Rises as Refining Gets Boost From Cheaper Crude 2 hours ago
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. reported a 44 percent jump in profit as the world's largest oil refiner got a boost from cheaper crude. Net income rose to 46.7 billion yuan from 32.5 billion yuan a year ago, the company known as Sinopec said in a mean estimate of 39.9 billion yuan from 19 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
