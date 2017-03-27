Sierra Club, NRDC challenge Keystone XL pipeline approval
Ahead of his healthcare defeat in Congress, President Trump gave his permission on Friday for Canadian company TransCanada to complete construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. The move overturns former president Barack Obama's decision to block the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
